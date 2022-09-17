Sandbridge X2 (NYSE:SBII) Trading 0.2% Higher

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. 20,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 59,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Sandbridge X2 Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Get Sandbridge X2 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandbridge X2

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the second quarter valued at $5,996,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the second quarter valued at $2,790,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the fourth quarter valued at $2,182,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandbridge X2 by 41.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 423,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 123,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sandbridge X2 by 2,432.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandbridge X2 Company Profile

Sandbridge X2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandbridge X2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandbridge X2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.