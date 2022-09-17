RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $124.96

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.96 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.54). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 209 ($2.53), with a volume of 750,177 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The stock has a market cap of £582.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,000.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from RPS Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. RPS Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; communication; and creative and digital services.

