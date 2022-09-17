Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Abcam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 5th.
Abcam Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Abcam has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
