Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Abcam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 5th.

Abcam Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Abcam has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abcam

Abcam Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Abcam by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,168,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,813,000 after acquiring an additional 252,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,553,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 323,670 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 816,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 71,691 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 134,055 shares during the period. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

