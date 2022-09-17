Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Roscan Gold Price Performance

Roscan Gold stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 74,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,185. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. Roscan Gold has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.34.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

