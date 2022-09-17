Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Roscan Gold Price Performance
Roscan Gold stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 74,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,185. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. Roscan Gold has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.34.
About Roscan Gold
