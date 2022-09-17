RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. XML Financial LLC raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $320,000.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RMI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. 2,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,071. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $23.96.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

