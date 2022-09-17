RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $325.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RH has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $356.75.

RH Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RH opened at $257.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $708.58. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954 in the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of RH by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of RH by 137.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of RH by 79.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RH



RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

