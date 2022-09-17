Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Shares Down 9.8%

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Rating) shares were down 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.98 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.98 ($0.17). Approximately 14,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 73,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.19).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 49 ($0.59) price target on shares of Resolute Mining in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Resolute Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £154.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.72.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.