Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RENT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Rent the Runway from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Rent the Runway from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.91.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Rent the Runway stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $185.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 293.74% and a negative net margin of 76.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

