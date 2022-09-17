ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Short Interest Update

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 844,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNW. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 0.6 %

RNW traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 766,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,448. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 26.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

