Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) CEO Acquires $195,395.92 in Stock

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) CEO Ezra Beyman purchased 207,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $195,395.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,733.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ezra Beyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Ezra Beyman purchased 49,300 shares of Reliance Global Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Ezra Beyman purchased 10,100 shares of Reliance Global Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $7,878.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Ezra Beyman purchased 10,000 shares of Reliance Global Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Ezra Beyman purchased 1,000 shares of Reliance Global Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $910.00.

Reliance Global Group Trading Down 2.7 %

RELI opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. Reliance Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 156,906 shares during the period.

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

