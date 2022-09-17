Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $775.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $692.00 to $775.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $746.33.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $710.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $754.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $616.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

