Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,036,409,000 after purchasing an additional 467,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after acquiring an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,688,186,000 after acquiring an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,828 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 2.9 %

IFF stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

