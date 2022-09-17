Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 452 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,871 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,585,000 after buying an additional 259,773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,610,000 after buying an additional 479,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,599,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

