Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New $558,000 Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 76,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $1,522,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 467.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Citigroup upped their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.78.

Shares of CSGP opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 0.93. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

