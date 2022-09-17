Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $592,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $143.64 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

