Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 638 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,951 shares of company stock worth $14,911,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

