Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Down 29.6% in August

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Trading Up 0.2 %

RDEIY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. 45,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,136. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2726 per share. This is a positive change from Red Eléctrica Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.96%.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($16.43) to €18.75 ($19.13) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

