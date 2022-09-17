Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Down 29.6% in August

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Red Eléctrica Corporación Trading Up 0.2 %
RDEIY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. 45,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,136. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.
Red Eléctrica Corporación Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2726 per share. This is a positive change from Red Eléctrica Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.96%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Red Eléctrica Corporación
Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red Eléctrica Corporación (RDEIY)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.