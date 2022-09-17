ReapChain (REAP) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.54 Million

ReapChain (REAP) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ReapChain has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. ReapChain has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

