RamenSwap (RAMEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6,014.04

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One RamenSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. RamenSwap has a total market capitalization of $6,014.04 and approximately $31,256.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RamenSwap has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 312.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,633.27 or 0.78339888 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 592.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00829874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

RamenSwap Coin Profile

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RamenSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

