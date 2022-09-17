Radnor Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 1.1% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NOC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $485.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $497.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $475.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.63. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

