Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,380,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.13 and a 200-day moving average of $303.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

