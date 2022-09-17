QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $124.95 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

