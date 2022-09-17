QP Wealth Management LLC Has $407,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

QP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

