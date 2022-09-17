QP Wealth Management LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 128.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after buying an additional 497,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,982 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1,652.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 209,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 165.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYLD opened at $19.50 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $25.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61.

