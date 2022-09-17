Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Increased by Analyst

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rent the Runway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rent the Runway’s current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Rent the Runway’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 76.30% and a negative return on equity of 293.74%.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. Rent the Runway has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $24.77.

Insider Transactions at Rent the Runway

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 17,744 shares of company stock valued at $80,913 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at $60,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 156.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 242.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

