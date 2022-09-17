Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Shares Down 1.3%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $21.85. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 575.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 30,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,879,000.

