Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $172,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

