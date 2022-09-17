Pure Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

