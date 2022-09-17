PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Down 29.2% in August

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Performance

PUTKY stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,807. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $48.33.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for industrial heavy equipment.

