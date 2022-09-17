PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Down 29.2% in August

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PUTKY stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,807. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $48.33.
