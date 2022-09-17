Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTL – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.06. 1,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 434% from the average session volume of 372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.

