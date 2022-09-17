Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Short Interest Down 19.7% in August

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 248,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Powell Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Powell Industries stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $22.97. 38,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,236. The stock has a market cap of $270.63 million, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $31.81.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on POWL. StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Sidoti cut Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.