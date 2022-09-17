PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 8% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $730,926.77 and approximately $125.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001533 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000966 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

