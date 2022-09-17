Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 349,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

PSTL traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 935,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,014. The company has a market capitalization of $299.46 million, a PE ratio of 122.62, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 715.44%.

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe bought 3,055 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $50,254.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 160,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,758,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $969,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

