Polylastic (POLX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Polylastic (POLX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Polylastic has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $155,468.00 worth of Polylastic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polylastic has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Polylastic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 311.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,604.82 or 0.78377538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 596.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00102440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00831961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polylastic Profile

Polylastic’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Polylastic’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,400,000,000 coins. Polylastic’s official website is polylastic.io. Polylastic’s official Twitter account is @polylastic.

Polylastic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polylastic (POLX) Index is designed to track token performance within the ever-evolving Elastic Finance industry (EFi). Its index will include elastic cryptocurrencies, seigniorage tokens, algorithmic stablecoins, cash systems and whatever comes next. The index is weighted based on the value of community support measured by the number of stakers, as well as the market cap of the token.The POLX token is a deflationary, fee-earning token used for governance and weighting the index according to delegated stake. As the index performs and earns fees from growth, 100% of revenue goes toward purchasing the token on the open market, and removing it from the total supply forever. As the EFi space advances, the POLX token becomes more scarce.”

