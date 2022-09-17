Plian Market Cap Reaches $4.06 Million (PI)

Plian (PI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Plian has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Plian coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Plian has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $34,035.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Plian

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 914,309,910 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Plian

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

