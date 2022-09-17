Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $26.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81.

