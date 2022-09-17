Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLVFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Plant Veda Foods Stock Down 48.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PLVFF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. Plant Veda Foods has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.44.

Plant Veda Foods Company Profile

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. operates as a plant-based beverage and food company in Canada. It offers plant-based drinkable yogurts, milk, and coffee creamers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

