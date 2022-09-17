Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 117.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

Shares of PZRIF stock remained flat at $9.85 during trading hours on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.