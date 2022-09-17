PIXEL Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. PIXEL has a total market cap of $558,184.75 and $173.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PIXEL

PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIXEL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Piction Network is creating a new peer to peer digital content ecosystem. It is disrupting the centralized models of content distribution dominated by extractive intermediaries. The intent is to build an ecosystem where all participants will co-exist for the healthy growth of the digital content market. Equality of opportunity should be guaranteed for many creators through low entry barriers. The final consumer should not go beyond simple purchasing but expand opportunities for the rights and participation of consumers in the content market.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

