Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stake Lifted by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 331.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average is $74.53. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PNW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

