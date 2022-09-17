Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 405,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,804,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 860,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,228,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.13. The stock had a trading volume of 923,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

