Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Phunware Stock Down 11.5 %

NASDAQ PHUNW traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.46. 3,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,853. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.