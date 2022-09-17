Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) PT Lowered to $18.00 at JMP Securities

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a mkt outperform rating on the stock.

PHVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Pharvaris from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered Pharvaris from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pharvaris from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -0.19.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 1.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

