Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Short Interest Up 33.9% in August

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,310,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 35,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 36,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 33.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,541,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,837,692. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.31%.

PBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

