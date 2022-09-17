Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,984,800 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 2,325,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 276.4 days.

Perseus Mining Price Performance

Shares of PMNXF remained flat at $0.98 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,788. Perseus Mining has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

About Perseus Mining

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.