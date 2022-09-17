Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,984,800 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 2,325,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 276.4 days.
Perseus Mining Price Performance
Shares of PMNXF remained flat at $0.98 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,788. Perseus Mining has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.
About Perseus Mining
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perseus Mining (PMNXF)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.