PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,385,600 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the August 15th total of 2,719,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,836.6 days.

PCCW Stock Down 6.8 %

OTCMKTS:PCWLF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. PCCW has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.58.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

