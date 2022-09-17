PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $123.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.93.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $282.50. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

