PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Lifted by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,490,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,769,544. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $282.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.93.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

