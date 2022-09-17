Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.82

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.82 and traded as low as C$13.26. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$13.45, with a volume of 173,776 shares trading hands.

Pason Systems Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.