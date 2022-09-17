Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Short Interest Update

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

Shares of Park-Ohio stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,389. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $181.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

In related news, Director Edward F. Crawford bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 751,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,559,670.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 972,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 221,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 931,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

